Decision on Achraf Hakimi’s future will be made soon, confirms Michael Zorc
Today at 1:59 PM
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed that the club and Real Madrid will discuss Achraf Hakimi’s future over the next few weeks. The Los Blancos starlet has been on loan with Die Borrusen for the last two years and has become one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga.
The 21-year-old has taken full advantage of his loan spell in Dortmund with the Moroccan winning two back-to-back CAF Young Player of the Year awards while slowly becoming one of the club’s best players alongside Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus. Despite missing a little over two months of action at the end of last season, Hakimi has still made 58 appearances for the Signal Iduna Park side and has contributed to 22 goals in all competitions.
That includes his six goals and six assists this season with Hakimi the club’s top scorer in the Champions League despite playing as a full-back. However, that combined with interest from England and Bayern Munich has seen Dortmund consider making the loan spell permanent and Sporting Director Michael Zorc went on to admit that talks with Real Madrid will take place soon.
"We will have talks with Real Madrid in the next few weeks. The decision is not up to us, but Achraf's great development has, of course, not been hidden from anyone in Spain either. He feels very comfortable with us. They [Real Madrid] know that we would like to keep him," Zorc told Sport Bild.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Achraf Hakimi
- Jadon Sancho
- Bundesliga
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Borussia Dortmund
- Real Madrid
- Bayern Munich
- Chelsea Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.