Reports | Manchester United prepare to sign Jack Grealish
Yesterday at 6:02 PM
Manchester United are set to intensify their interest in Aston Villa player Jack Grealish and want to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window. Leicester City’s James Maddison was also a reported target for the Red Devils, but he, however, is close to agreeing on a new deal with the Foxes.
According to the English media outlet, the Mirror, Manchester United is set to prioritize Jack Grealish's huge summer bid after James Maddison moved closer to penning a new Leicester deal. After inspiring the promoted club into the Carabao Cup final, Aston Villa skipper Grealish has been in sensational form this season with nine goals and 5 assists. The 24-year-old was heavily linked to a move to Old Trafford but he steadfastly refused to contemplate leaving his boyhood club last month as he is focused on leading them to survival.
Manchester United were in search of a replacement for Paul Pogba, who is currently injured and facing weeks on sidelines. However, his future is also up in the air as he continues to push for an exit. The French World Cup winner has dropped several hints about his desire to join Real Madrid and the Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is also fond of him. Last summer, Real launched a €90 million bid for the ex-Juventus man but the Red Devils demanded €130 million. Since then, Manchester United have been looking for Pogba replacements and have shortlisted Leicester’s James Maddison and Villa’s Grealish.
James Maddison has been an omnipresent player in the rise of the Foxes. Citing his development and interest from United, the Leicester hierarchy are set to reward the former Norwich City man with a new deal that will see him almost triple his current wages, with the England midfielder set to earn around €125,000 a week. The contract renewal means that United must turn to Grealish in the summer, and United's hierarchy see Grealish as an exciting, young signing capable of giving them a huge lift after another tough season. There are reports that if 17th placed Villa go down, it is almost inevitable that Grealish will be sold after excelling in the Premier League.
