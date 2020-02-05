Reports | Manchester United prepare to sign Jack Grealish

James Maddison has been an omnipresent player in the rise of the Foxes. Citing his development and interest from United, the Leicester hierarchy are set to reward the former Norwich City man with a new deal that will see him almost triple his current wages, with the England midfielder set to earn around €125,000 a week. The contract renewal means that United must turn to Grealish in the summer, and United's hierarchy see Grealish as an exciting, young signing capable of giving them a huge lift after another tough season. There are reports that if 17th placed Villa go down, it is almost inevitable that Grealish will be sold after excelling in the Premier League.