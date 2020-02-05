Reports | Juventus enter race for Leroy Sane
Today at 5:48 PM
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has been a subject of a transfer speculations for a long time and Juventus are the latest team to enter the race to sign the German. However, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have been the most interested party for acquiring the former Schalke man’s services.
According to the report from Inside Futbol, Serie A giants Juventus have expressed their desire to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. However, the German international is also a transfer target for Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have been extremely vocal about their intentions of signing Sane and have had unsuccessful attempts last summer. Bayern bid in the region of €90 million but the four time Premier League champions demanded in excess of €100 million.
The Bayern entourage also reportedly met Sane’s representatives to discuss a deal but no conclusion could be reached with Manchester City on the transfer fee. Sane then succumbed to a long term injury that has till date kept him out of action. He last featured for the Citizens in the Community Shield in August. Bayern decided to wait until next summer for Sane and signed Ivan Perisic on loan.
Meanwhile, Juve are currently stacked with some of the best players in the forward positions like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Douglas Costa. However, the Bianconeri are aware that most of their stars are on the wrong side of 30. Sane has 18 months left on the current deal and so far no deal has been agreed between the two parties for an extension. The Old Lady want to take advantage of the position and sign the ex-Schalke man. Next summer, Bayern Munich and Juve may be in transfer war for the Man City forward. The 24 year old is nearing full fitness and could play a part in Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid.
