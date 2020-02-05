Reports | Juventus enter race for Leroy Sane

Meanwhile, Juve are currently stacked with some of the best players in the forward positions like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Douglas Costa. However, the Bianconeri are aware that most of their stars are on the wrong side of 30. Sane has 18 months left on the current deal and so far no deal has been agreed between the two parties for an extension. The Old Lady want to take advantage of the position and sign the ex-Schalke man. Next summer, Bayern Munich and Juve may be in transfer war for the Man City forward. The 24 year old is nearing full fitness and could play a part in Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid.