I was made the scapegoat of many things at Tottenham, believes Christian Eriksen

In an interview with BBC, the Former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has admitted that he felt that he was a “black sheep” at Spurs for being honest about his intentions. The 27 year old had made it very clear that he is not interested in extending his stay at the New Tottenham Hotspur stadium. A horde of clubs were in line to sign the midfielder but in the end Inter Milan won the race paying €20 million for his services. The 27-year-old's admission he wanted to leave in the aftermath of the Champions League final defeat by Liverpool led some fans to turn on him.

The Dane is also happy that all the talk regarding his future is in the past now and now he can focus on building a career at Inter and not worry about the news. Eriksen did invite a lot of headlines as he continued to be linked to Manchester United , Real Madrid , Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan. Earlier this year, there were also reports that Eriksen would be frozen out of the team if he didn’t agree a deal with Spurs.

“Yes. England, for the last few years, was very hectic. After what I said in the summer, it was just about 'when is he going to leave?' Every game it was 'Is he leaving? Is he not leaving?' Of course, a lot of people were speaking about it. Even the fans you see on the street were like 'Thank you, goodbye and good luck'. But I was still there. It was a bit weird. In my head and for my body, it is good that I am in a new place and I can start again,” added the 27 year old.