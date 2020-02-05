Eric Abidal needs to give names rather than accusing everyone, slams Lionel Messi

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has criticised Sporting director Eric Abidal after the former player accused plyers of not working and training properly under Ernesto Valverde. Messi has slammed former teammate Abidal claiming that he must name names rather than accusing the entire squad.

In an Instagram post, Lionel Messi has broken his silence and criticised Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal. The Argentine urged Abidal to name names rather than accusing the whole team. The Frenchman, in an interview, said that some players didn’t work hard during Ernesto Valverde’s tenure. These comments haven’t gone down to well with the 32 year old and seem to be very angry with the Board. Valverde was sacked last month and Quique Setien was appointed as the new manager of the Catalans. Since the appointment of the former Real Betis coach, Barcelona players have been put in to train harder to improve physical aspects.

“Sincerely, I don't like to do these things but I think that people have to be responsible for their jobs and own their decisions. The players [are responsible] for what happens on the pitch and we are the first to admit when we haven't been good. The heads of the sports department have to take their responsibilities too and above all own the decisions they make. When you talk about players, you have to give names because if not, it gives air to things which are not true,” said Messi via Instagram.

Meanwhile, Eric Abidal returned to Barcelona in 2018 as the sporting director of football. He can be credited for making the signings of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong. Ebidal spoke to a newspaper where he said that Valverde was fired due to communications problems and players not working hard.

“Many players weren't satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem. The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell. I told the club what I thought and we reached a decision [on Valverde].