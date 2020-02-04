Reports | Chelsea identify Nick Pope as Kepa Arrizabalaga's replacement

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been unconfident about Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as the Spaniard’s form has dipped in recent weeks. The 41-year-old manager has been impressed with Burnley’s Nick Pope and Crystal Palace’s Vincente Guaita and has identified them as possible replacements.

According to English Media outlet, The Express,Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants to sell the Spanish international goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was dropped Saturday after a series of poor performances, if the right offer comes in and replace the 25-year-old preferably with an English goalkeeper. Burnley’s England star Nick Pope is at the top of Lampard’s wish list.

Yet Chelsea's board is reluctant to take on a massive financial burden on Arrizabalaga, who they signed from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018 for a world record to goalkeeper £71.6 million. Blues director and transfer guru Marina Granovskaia personally pushed the Arrizabalaga deal through, and the Spaniard was handed a seven year deal worth £10 million a year.

Arrizabalaga wasn't even Chelsea's first choice at the time, with Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak turning them down after an £89 m contract between the clubs was negotiated, and Roma refusing Chelsea's offers for Alisson, who later joined Liverpool. No2 goalkeeper Willy Caballero stood in for Arrizabalaga in the 2-2 draw at Leicester on Saturday, but the 38-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

Reports indicate that Lampard is adamant that he wants another goalkeeper to be signed in the summer, may have settle for one to put pressure on Arrizabalaga if he is not sold. Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita is another player who has been looked at after an impressive season, but he, at 33, would not be a long term option.