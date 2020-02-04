Reports | Barcelona and Real Madrid keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen
Today at 6:00 PM
LOSC Lille forward Victor Osimhen has been in dazzling form and produced some extraordinary performances for the Ligue 1 side so far. Taking note of his development and abilities, La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown interest in signing him and have enquired about his availability.
According to the English media outlet, the Daily Star, LOSC Lille’s Victor Osimhen has attracted a lot of interest from a number of European top dogs following an impressive campaign so far. Barcelona and Real Madrid will reportedly do battle to land the signature of Lille forward Victor Osimhen this summer. The 21-year-old Nigeria international joined the Ligue 1 side last summer for £19m and has been impressive so far this season. He has scored 15 goals and assisted a further five in all competitions this season for the French outfit.
The Daily Star report also stated that both the Spanish powerhouses courted the Ligue 1 club in the January transfer window regarding Osimhen’s availability. However, a midseason move was not favourable for any side and the clubs are ready to circle again in the summer for the Nigerian. Both Spanish sides are searching for reinforcements up front and see the youngster as an ideal candidate to fill the void.
Los Blancos forward Karim Benzema and crocked Barcelona striker Luis Suarez are entering the twilight of their careers and will need to be replaced. The Uruguayan suffered an injury and will be out for at least three months. Citing the 33 year old’s injury, Blaugrana were expected to sign a replacement in the striker department. Players like Rodrigo, Pirre Emerick Aubameyang, Olivier Giroud and Dusan Tadic were linked to Camp Nou but no move materialised. The La Liga champions are also keen to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer but the asking price might put them off.
