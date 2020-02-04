Reports | Barcelona and Real Madrid keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen

Los Blancos forward Karim Benzema and crocked Barcelona striker Luis Suarez are entering the twilight of their careers and will need to be replaced. The Uruguayan suffered an injury and will be out for at least three months. Citing the 33 year old’s injury, Blaugrana were expected to sign a replacement in the striker department. Players like Rodrigo, Pirre Emerick Aubameyang, Olivier Giroud and Dusan Tadic were linked to Camp Nou but no move materialised. The La Liga champions are also keen to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer but the asking price might put them off.