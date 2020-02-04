Manchester City need to focus on the Champions League now, admits Ian Wright

Ian Wright has warned Manchester City that they need to change their focus to the Champions League with the aim of winning the trophy. The Premier League champions are set to lose their title to Liverpool who are now 25 games unbeaten and are six league wins away their first Premier League title.

In an interview with BBC, Ian Wright has said that Manchester City’s season can only be judged successful if they can win the UEFA Champions League. City look to surrender their league title to Liverpool as they trail the Reds by 22 points. Jurgen Klopp’s team have torn the Premier League apart as they remain unbeaten in the league, managing to accumulate 73 points from a possible 75.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola too has admitted that the league title is out of reach but they must remain focused to secure a Champions League spot for the next season. The Citizens face Zinedine Zidane’s high flying Real Madrid in the round of 16 tie of the Champions League and Wright went on to admit that the Manchester side need to progress all the way to finals and win.

“You feel if they don't win the Champions League then it's not a good season. But if they do win it, it's a great season. I would start saving players for it because that's what City have got to start focusing on,” said Wright to BBC.

Wright said that Guardiola would be determined to win the trophy with City after failing to win the cup with former team Bayern Munich. The Spanish boss won two Champions League titles with Barcelona. Guardiola has said he thinks he will be regarded as a failure at City if he does not win the Champions League, with the club having failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals so far under the Spaniard.

In his three years, Man City have been knocked out twice in the last eight. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have eliminated City in the last two seasons whereas AS Monaco eliminated Pep’s men in the round of 16.

“With the team he assembled, we thought it would happen in his tenure. He is three years in with a team that has played at a really high intensity and City have not been able to stay up with a Liverpool side that have kicked on." concluded the Arsenal legend.