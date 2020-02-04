Christian Eriksen needs to adapt to Serie A, admits Antonio Conte

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has admitted that new signing Christian Eriksen will need time to adapt to the style of Serie A. Conte also said that the Denmark international will have to find the right fitness levels for playing in the Italian league before becoming a regular in the team

Antonio Conte admitted that after making his first Inter Milan start after his move from Tottenham, Christian Eriksen needs to 'find the right fitness levels.' After just 58 minutes on Sunday against Udinese, Eriksen was hauled off before Romelu Lukaku scored a brace to fire Inter to a 2-0 victory to maintain their Serie A title charge. It was the Danish midfielder's second appearance since joining from Tottenham in a £17million deal, with Eriksen making his debut off the bench against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia last week. And following Sunday's victory which leaves Inter just three points off leaders Juventus, Conte admitted that Eriksen needs time to settle into life in Italy.

“I think that for someone who arrived five days ago, and we should not forget we had to rush him in because we were missing several midfielders, Eriksen still made a positive impact. Obviously, he needs to get settled into our style of football and also find the right fitness levels for Serie A, but I am very pleased with his full debut. He will get to learn the positioning we ask of our midfielders, but these are early days and I am satisfied,” said Conte to Daily Mail.

After seven years with the Tottenham, Eriksen joined the Serie A outfit in the January transfer window as he was looking for a new challenge away from north London. The 27-year-old midfielder's contract with Tottenham was set to expire in June but the Dane refused to sign a new deal before holding out for a move to Inter. A number of other clubs were linked to the former Ajax playmaker with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona all wanting Eriksen. Even Jose Mourinho admitted that the 27 year old had no intention of staying at the club.

“The day I arrived he told me he was not going to sign,' said Mourinho. 'Christian told me the decision was made and there was no way. From that moment I was just trying to build the team without him. That was the reason why I didn't play him many, many times. It was down to me and Mr Levy to manage the situation in an intelligent way. For me, to try to have a player without great motivations but with a good sense of professionalism to give us what he could. And for Mr Levy to do a great deal with six months on his contract. 'Christian was a good guy in the dressing room. Always positive and always respectful with the limitations of somebody that wants to leave because there are always limitations in this situation. You could feel in some matches he was not Christian; that is normal." said Mourinho.