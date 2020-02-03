Odisha FC U18 boys beat United Punjab FC in Hero Elite League

Akshunna opened the scoring for OFC in the 13th minute of the match while Rishabh got the lead doubled in the 25th minute. OFC boys dominated the entire first half and goalkeeper Vipul Tomar managed to keep the clean sheet till the halftime break.

In the second half, Odisha FC came up with a plan and executed that really well. Akshunna scored for the second time in the game in the 72nd minute of the match. Six minutes later, Nischay also joined the party to take Odisha FC’s lead to 4-0. The defence played well in the match and Odisha FC didn’t concede a goal till the final whistle. Akshunna Tyagi scored a brace for the Bhubaneswar-based club while Rishabh Dobriyal and Nischay Adhikari scored one goal each.