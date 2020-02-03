Focus is on the present but I’ll contemplate my future later, admits Timo Werner

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner has refused to rule out a move in the future but has committed to the club as they push for the Bundesliga title. The German forward has been linked with a move away over the last six months, with his performances for the Eastern German side fueling the rumours.

The 23-year-old has already beaten his personal best league tally for goals in a single league season but with Robert Lewandowski two goals ahead of him in the race for the golden boot, Werner reportedly refused to leave. The two strikers are neck and neck for the award with the situation for the Bundesliga title in a similar state with only one point separating Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

However, Werner was almost close to a move last summer but eventually opted to stay with the German side and even signed a new contract. That reportedly comes with an affordable release clause and the 23-year-old refused to rule out a move next summer. He admitted that in a recent interview but also added that his focus is entirely on Leipzig’s current season.

"When you score 20 goals as a 23-year-old in a season then, of course, there is interest. That's clear. But, right now, I am not thinking about what happens in the future. We are going into many important games. That's what I want to focus on now. I can still contemplate my future later," Werner told German news outlet Kicker.

The 23-year-old has been linked to a myriad of clubs over the years with Real Madrid one of the first sides linked after the German’s breakout season. However, while their interest in Werner has remained, the Los Blancos have since been joined by Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG and even Bayern Munich with the Blues reportedly making in-roads into a deal last month.

But Werner went on to admit that he has been enticed by the Premier League and has imagined himself playing abroad in the near future without no specific target, despite him liking what the Premier League and England has on offer. He also added that nobody in the world would ever turn down an "incredible offer from a club that's a favourite to win the Champions League" and that it will play a part in his thinking.

"What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it. I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don't have any specific club where I want to be.

"I am open for everything. I was over in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all of the time. That's an exclamation mark for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there,” he added.