Chelsea can depend on me in any situation, proclaims Tammy Abraham

With Chelsea failing to bring in reinforcements over the winter, Blues’ forward Tammy Abraham has confessed that the club can and should depend on him for goals. The 21-year-old has flourished this season and is their top scorer but has struggled over the last few weeks with injuries playing a part.

The English striker has 15 goals in only his second season in the top flight and is Chelsea’s top goalscorer by a mile, but remains the club’s main striker despite reports indicating that Frank Lampard wanted new players at the club. That saw links to Salomon Rondon, Edinson Cavani, Timo Werner and a few others but no move materialized in the end, with the Blues opting to keep Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi as back-ups.

But while Giroud never made the matchday squad against Leicester City, Batshuayi was an unused substitute despite the Blues needing a goal to win late in the second half. However, Abraham is Lampard’s out and out first-choice striker and the English international insisted that the club can and should depend on him to produce in tough situations even in the Champions League.

"Playing for a club like Chelsea there is always going to be pressure. For me it is about being in the right place at the right time and believing in myself and my abilities as well. I am sure I will score a few more. I like the pressure and I play under pressure. For me, I can't complain, it has been a great season so far. I would like to push on. There are still massive games. I just have to be ready for them and take my opportunities," he said reported Sky Sports.

The Blues were linked with a catalogue of players over the January window, including PSG striker Edinson Cavani, Napoli's Dries Mertens, Olympique Lyon's Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner but failed to get the moves across the line. Reports indicated that the club were looking at more options, but only over a summer move, with them looking at long-term solutions and not short term ones.

"The players we were talking about coming like Cavani and other top-class strikers who have been around in the game for many years. It would have been nice if he had come. He would have been someone I can learn off and steal his ideas to add to my own. It didn't happen though and for me, it gives me that extra push and desire to claim my position and be as best as I can," he added.