Richarlison is not for sale for any fee, warns Carlo Ancelotti

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has warned every major club in Europe who are aiming to sign Richarlison that the Brazilian is not for sale. La Liga champions Barcelona reportedly submitted a late £85 bid in the January transfer window which was instantly rejected by the Toffees hierarchy.

The Toffees rejected Barca's £85m January offer for their star man immediately, as they are unwilling to sell one of their prized assets. Nevertheless, as they look to inject energy into their team, the Catalan giants are likely to return with an improved deal in the summer transfer window.

“I don't think it will be difficult to resist (a summer bid from Barca) because it is enough to say no, there is no possibility because Richarlison is an important part of the future of Everton. This is the base from which the club has to build the future, and Richarlison is part of it, like the other young players we have - Pickford, Holgate, Kean, Keane, Calvert-Lewin. We have a lot of young players,” said Ancelotti reports the Daily Star.

The Blaugrana and Everton share a good business relationship as a number of players have switched between Camp Nou to Merseyside in the last few years. Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes have joined the Toffees and are proving to be impressive acquisitions.

The La Liga giants are hopeful that these relationships will be helpful in pursuing Everton to agree on a deal for Richarlison. Meanwhile, the Italian boss also hinted that Barcelona have players that can improve the Merseysiders immensely, pointing out jokingly at Lionel Messi.

“I don't want to say anything but with Barcelona you can also do an exchange, no? (LAUGHS) They have a lot of fantastic players but I'm not nominating anyone! Everything can happen in football. If an offer arrives that you cannot refuse, and it is an offer that can improve the squad, then why not? But, now, I can say Richarlison is an important part.” said the Italian.