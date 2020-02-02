Reports | Juventus plot £150 million Virgil Van Dijk move next summer

Liverpool centre back Virgil Van Dijk is reportedly wanted by Serie A champions Juventus in the summer. The chiefs at Old Lady feel that the former Southampton defender will be open to a new challenge at a new team if the Merseysiders can win the Premier League trophy at the end of this season.

According to the English media outlet, Daily Mail, Juventus think they could land Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in an amazing £150 million raid in the summer transfer window. The Series A giants claim that the Dutchman would be open to a new challenge should his side abe able to lift this season's Premier League title and are willing to make Van Dijk once again the most expensive defender in the world.

Since moving to Anfield, Van Dijk has helped the club win the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the Super Cup, while they stand on the brink of a first league title in 30 years. He also captained Holland to second place in the UEFA Nations League, was Ballon D'Or runner-up to Lionel Messi, and was voted PFA Players ' Player of the Year in 2018/19.

Liverpool have managed to win 73 points out of a possible 75 and have been unbeaten in the league. Their impressive performances are built on the rock-solid defence of Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Meanwhile, Juve are planning for the future as they prepare to bid farewell to Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci who are 34 and 32 respectively. Bianconeri signed Matthijs de Ligt for £68 million last summer but the youngster has failed to replicate his Ajax form in Turin.

Van Dijk has been absolutely brilliant for the Reds and has been a wanted man in the market. Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain are also said to be aiming to launch a bid on the 28-year-old.