Manchester United look spiritless and lack energy, asserts Jamie Redknapp

Former Liverpool and Tottenham star Jamie Redknapp has asserted that the current Manchester United side are spiritless and lack determination. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were held to a goalless draw at the home by Wolverhampton Wanderers leaving the Red Devils level on points with Wolves.

Jamie Redknapp blasted Manchester United’s goalless display at home to Wolves which meant that both sides ended Gameweek 25 on 35 points a piece. United failed to impress with Wolves looking like the better side for large parts of the game despite it being at Old Trafford. Furthermore, the game saw Bruno Fernandes make his debut but despite that the new Red Devil couldn't help the club's cause.

But that only added fuel to fire and as former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp attacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and striker Anthony Martial. The former midfielder also went on to add that neither manager nor striker realised what was at stake on Saturday which has simply added even more problems for the Red Devils this season.

“I looked at Martial and I thought, do you understand what's at stake here. You've got to do more, this is a big opportunity. 'I look at Ole and I feel sorry for him, he looks a beaten man. I don't see any spark. I just look at them and think that they need more. A few of them need a kick up the backside, it looks too easy. 11 wins out of 33 since he took over, they are terrible numbers to have as a manager”, said the Englishman to Daily Mail.

United could have closed the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea to just four points with a victory but the draw leaves them six points behind the Blues. Solskjaer has come under heavy pressure to deliver results but the team has continued to show sub-standard performances. The Norwegian admitted after the game Wolves gave them problems on counter despite the Red Devils controlling the majority of the game.

“We dominated the game, loads of possession, they were giving us problems on counter-attacks and set plays. The players need a break, their energy levels are down How many teams break Wolves down? Not many. It's a hard team to play against, they've had 10 days to prepare for this game. We do lack that little spark in the last third. Give us this break and we'll start scoring goals,” said Solskjaer to Daily Mail.