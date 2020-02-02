It’s a game I want to win and nothing more, claims Jose Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that tonight’s clash against Manchester City and Pep Guardiola is nothing than a game he wants to win. The two managers clash for the first time since Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United although the Cityzens are the favourites going into the game.

The two managers have faced off in numerous Clasicos and Manchester derby since they’ve become managers with the battle becoming increasing one sided towards the end of the last decade. Even now, many consider Guardiola to be the better manager with now Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho never getting a second look.

However, the Portuguese manager went on to admit that it is nothing more than another game and would rather that the media focus on the two sides playing the football instead. He also added that he would rather remember the time the two once spent together at Barcelona when Mourinho was a coach and Guardiola was still playing.

"With him I remember more the three years we fought on the same side, working together at the same club. The space of the work every day for three years. I remember more that than what people can speak about rivalry. Then, of course, Barcelona and Real Madrid, Inter and Barcelona in the Champions League, City and United, now Tottenham and City," he said reported Sky Sports.

"Again no Jose and Pep. Clubs, teams and that's just one more. A new chapter for us because it's the first time, Tottenham against Manchester City with us. Never Jose and Josep, like he is in Catalan. For me, it's a game I want to win because I want my team to win and we need points. No more than that,” he added.