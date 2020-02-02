Borussia Dortmund’s future is in right hands with Erling Haaland, proclaims Roman Weidenfeller

Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper and legend Roman Weidenfeller has been all praises for new signing Erling Braut Haaland and has insisted that the future of the club is in safe hands. The Norwegian has scored astonishing seven goals in three Bundesliga games since signing for the German giants.

Roman Weidenfeller, former Borussia Dortmund player, is very optimistic about the club’s future with players like Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt and Erling Braut Haaland firing on all fronts. The 39-year-old wants the young stars to place their trust in the club and stay there for a long time. Dortmund are known to develop young talents into world class players and so far the youngsters have been the guiding light of the club this season.

“If the players believe in Dortmund, stay in Dortmund, there is a big future. We signed Emre Can. So we have a good balance of youngsters and experienced (older) players. We need it for international football and club football in the Bundesliga,” said Weidenfeller to Goal.

The German keeper is in India to promote football clinics and motivate more people to follow and fall in love with football. The 39-year-old gave the example of Germany and how people are hooked to football. Weidenfeller felt that clubs need to establish a connection with the local fans in order to have more and more people take the sport up seriously.

“We had a football clinic in the morning. It was fantastic to see how many people from India play football. It was a pleasure for me to interact with these guys. We are close to the people. In Germany and all around the world, we go close to the people and say ‘Hey, we are Black and Yellow. We have a very nice stadium. We have our Yellow Wall. We play fantastic football.’ Everybody likes to win but we play forward and play a good style of football,” added the German world cup winner.

Dortmund’s new signing Haaland has been in sensational form, scoring seven goals in three games, starting in just one of those. The former shotstopper hailed the youngster and labelled him as the future of the club.

“He (Haaland) goes straight to the goal. He has done a fantastic job so far. He did not even play the entire 90 minutes in the first two matches. In the first game, he came on for the last 20 minutes and scored three goals and in the last game, he came on for the last 20 minutes and scored two goals. It’s fantastic. He is a very young player. He is very powerful, tall, and he uses his head fantastically. He is the future of Borussia Dortmund,” concluded the 39-year-old.