Premier League 2019 Gameweek 25: Live Updates, results, matches

The race for the Premier League top six is heating up and with Liverpool already disappearing from the rest and the hope that anyone can stop them is slowly fading away. However, the table is slowly beginning to take shape despite the fact that nobody seems interested in finishing in the top four.

Welcome back to Sportscafe’s Premier League Live-blog and I’m your host Siddhant, with us hoping for yet another fabulous weekend of football. The Premier League is off and running on all cylinders but with 13 games left in the season, things are becoming rather interesting. Not the title race because as we already know, that’s over and done with but the rest of the league.

The relegation battle is heating up with seven points separating 14th place Newcastle United from the drop zone and they play Norwich City who are rock bottom. Then there’s Watford and they battle Everton who are in equally bad shape but not as bad as the Hornets. Bournemouth are in bad shape and they play Aston Villa, who are just two points above rock bottom.

It continues, as it always does, with West Ham and Brighton facing off against each other in yet another relegation six-pointer. But that’s the bottom and as we move higher up the table, things become a little less gloomy as Arsenal face Burnley, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United butt heads, Manchester United take on Wolves but the marquee Saturday game is a top-four battle.

Leicester City face Chelsea in what should be a fantastic start to the weekend before Tottenham, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City all smash together to end Sunday. Need we say more? Yet if English football isn’t for you, then fear not you philistine because there are four other leagues in action. In Italy, Juventus clashes head with Fiorentina and Udinese takes on Inter Milan. In France, Olympique Lyon and OGC Nice battle each other.

In Spain, it’s the Madrid derby as two formerly difunctional sides battle each other and it should be rather fun but not fun enough to miss Hoffenheim lock heads with Bayer Leverkusen to end a brilliant couple of days of football.