Mumbai City FC rope in defender Keenan Almeida on loan

Almeida, a Hero ISL winner in 2017-18, brings with him a great amount of experience. The Margao-born footballer started his career with Goan side Salgaocar SC before going on to play for Sporting Club de Goa. The defender made his Hero ISL bow with FC Goa, joining them in 2015. Over the next couple of seasons, he enjoyed loan stints with former side Salgaocar and Churchill Brothers.

The 28-year-old went on to join and enjoy a successful season with Chennaiyin FC in the 2017-18 Hero ISL campaign. Soon after, he switched allegiances with FC Pune City but suffered an injury early on which ruled him out of action for the entirety of the season. Following FC Pune City’s disbanding, he moved to Hyderabad FC.

Almeida, who operates primarily as a right-back, can operate across the defence and will add solidity to the Islanders’ defence after Sarthak Golui’s season-ending injury. He will wear the number 23 shirt for the Islanders.

