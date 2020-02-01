Adidas football kicks off second leg of "Unfair Tournament"

Global giants adidas kicked off its second leg of the multi-city "Unfair Tournament" at the South United FC in Bengaluru this Saturday in presence of Indian International Eugeneson Lyngdoh. The name 'unfair' comes from the unfair advantage the 'predator' boots offer through its special 'Demoskin.'

Global sporting leader, adidas Football continues to pioneer innovation and change in the realm of football. adidas kicked off the second leg of its multi city “Unfair Tournament” at The South United FC Academy premises, RBANM Ground, Ulsoor on 1st and 2nd February. The first event at Delhi last week saw an enthusiastic response with over 3000 participants.

Featuring the potent ‘Red Bib’ rule, where every scorer sporting the bib will get 2 goals instead of 1 thereby winning an unfair advantage. The bib makes for an interesting challenge amongst multiple others with a layer of strategy that has never been experienced in the game of football.

The “Unfair” name of the tournament comes from the unfair advantage which the newly launched Predator boots offer to players via its special ‘Demonskin’, a feature which offers an additional spin to the ball – a feature never seen before on a football boot.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh conducted a master class with the teams to highlight the nuances of the boot and its relevance. While addressing the young football enthusiasts, he also spoke of how players should prepare themselves for unfair circumstances in their sporting careers. Eugeneson said, “I am honoured to be a part of the unique experience that is the adidas ‘Unfair Tournament’. It is a great way for players to confront and build an endurance towards unfair challenges while enjoying the game.”

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Sapra – Senior Marketing Director, adidas India said, “After two successful tournaments conducted in Delhi and now in Bengaluru, we are confident of getting an overwhelming response in Mumbai as well. With this tournament, we continue to invest in Indian football via grassroots ecosystem.”

The Bengaluru leg of the tournament saw a participation of more than 3000 participants across age categories from the top school and college teams of the city. Furthermore, the multi-city tournament was held in Delhi on 25th and 26th January and will now be held in Mumbai on 8th and 9th February 2020.

The Unfair Tournament 2020 is expected to see the participation of over 10,000 young and talented footballers from schools and colleges of various age groups.