Reports | Manchester United plan January move for Dominic Calvert Lewin

The Englishman has scored 5 goals in his last 5 and taken his season total 10 goals in 22 games which has seen Toffee boss Carlo Ancelotti playing down the talks of letting Richarlison or Calvert Lewin leave in January. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are listening to offers for starlet Jadon Sancho and the 20-year-old is also a United target but there is major competition for his signature and Chelsea are leading the race for a player valued at over £100 million.