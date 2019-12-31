Reports | Manchester United plan January move for Dominic Calvert Lewin
Today at 7:34 PM
Manchester United have were handed a transfer blow when they found out Erling Braut Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund instead of them despite being frontrunners. The Red Devils have shifted their attention to Everton’s Dominic Calvert Lewin as they prepare to bring reinforcements in January.
According to English media outlet Sun, Manchester United are preparing a bid to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert Lewin in the upcoming January transfer window. The Red Devils failed to sign teenage prodigy Erling Braut Haaland from RB Salzburg as the 19-year-old joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. United were said to be frontrunners in the transfer battle with the Norwegian forward also meeting the club chiefs and talking to Ole Gunnar Solskajer.
Sadly, the transfer didn’t materialise and United are now looking for a new option in the striker’s position. The Manchester-based club have identified Dominic Calvert Lewin as a possible option and will cost a sum around £50 million. While there has been talk that the Goodison star’s team-mate Richarlison was a leading man on the Theatre of Dreams wishlist, Calvert Lewin was always seen as having the potential to replace Romelu Lukaku as a physical presence.
The Englishman has scored 5 goals in his last 5 and taken his season total 10 goals in 22 games which has seen Toffee boss Carlo Ancelotti playing down the talks of letting Richarlison or Calvert Lewin leave in January. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are listening to offers for starlet Jadon Sancho and the 20-year-old is also a United target but there is major competition for his signature and Chelsea are leading the race for a player valued at over £100 million.
