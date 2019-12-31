Reports | Calum Chambers faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers had to be stretchered off during the London derby and there are fears that Englishman might have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture. The 24-year-old had regained life at the Emirates stadium after a highly fruitful loan spell last year at Fulham.

The London derby didn’t end with happy memories for Arsenal. First of all, they surrendered a 1-0 lead despite dominating the first half-hour of the game. Then they conceded a late goal in the 87th minute losing the match 2-1 and to add to their troubles their highly performing defender, Calum Chambers, might be facing a lengthy spell on the treatment table. The former Fulham loanee picked an injury, limping off in the 23rd minute and had to be replaced by Shkodran Mustafi.

The North London club carried out extensive tests and scans to estimate Chambers’ injury and Gunners fear that he may have damaged his anterior cruciate ligament. Chambers initially hoped it was more of a tweak but the prognosis is a major worry for Arsenal who stands to lose another defender for an extended period of time. Gunners defender Chambers was excellent this season, playing as a full-back as well as a centre half and displaying an attitude that impressed new boss Mikel Arteta already.

Arsenal players Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin suffered similar injuries last term and are till date fighting to return to full fitness. Now that Chambers might face a long time on the sidelines coupled with underperforming Sokratis, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney's injury, Arteta might wish to recruit defenders in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The North Londoners are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig centre back Dayot Upamecano who could be allowed to leave next month with his contract running down. The 21-year-old has 18 months left on his current deal, is attracting interest from Premier League clubs with Arsenal among the big admirers. William Saliba, who is on loan at Saint-Etienne, might get recalled in January depending on Chambers’ condition and availability.