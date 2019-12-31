Manchester United doesn't need new strikers, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer feels his strikers are doing enough and he is satisfied with their progress. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and teenage sensation Mason Greenwood are enjoying a purple patch as the trio has notched a total of 34 goals for Old Trafford side so far.

Not long ago, Manchester United’s sterile attack was a talking point in every Red Devils' fan household. Anthony Martial was out injured, Marcus Rashford was failing to score tap-ins and all of a sudden people started wondering why did the Red Devils sell Romelu Lukaku. However, the club's strikers have mended their ways and are performing as per Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s expectations. The Norwegian praised his frontmen and admitted that Mason Greenwood’s emergence along with firing Rashford and Martial has compensated the loss of Lukaku.

“We always believed Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were going to score goals but Mason has filled a big void. I'm not worried about goals from centre-forwards,” said the ex Molde manager to BBC.

United were heavily linked with Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland before the teenager agreed to a switch to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. However, Solskjaer, who is understood to have flown to Austria to speak to Haaland as United considered a bid, insists the failure to sign his fellow Norwegian does not leave him under-staffed going forward especially with Greenwood finding his footing in the league.

“Romelu's a good striker and he'll always score goals but it was time for him to move on. We didn't find the right one outside our club but we had Mason. Mason's on eight now. Marcus, I don't know - 14 or 15? Anthony has quite a few,” concluded Solskjaer.