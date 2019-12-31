I have come to West Ham to win and players need to help me, asserts David Moyes

New West Ham United boss David Moyes has said that winning is "what he does" and added that the club owners had shown "a lot of class" in bringing him back for his second spell. Hammers sacked Manuel Pellegrini after 9 losses in 12 games landing West Ham just one place above the relegation zone.

They had a shoddy first half of the season and under Pellegrini, they've managed only 5 wins in 19 games this season. West Ham’s latest loss was to Leicester City, their ninth in 12 games, proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the ex-Manchester City boss.

“They are getting a very experienced Premier League manager. I think there's only two or three managers with a better Premier League win record. That's what I do, I win.I'm here to get West Ham wins and get them away from the bottom three,” said Moyes to BBC.

West Ham currently sits deep in the league table, with 19 points in as many games and the Hammers are 18th, just one place above the relegation zone. The club hierarchy are confident that a manager who has taken charge of more than 500 Premier League games can overturn their season. The Scot has signed an 18-month contract at London Stadium but insists he will give owners David Sullivan and David Gold "no choice" but to extend his deal.

“It showed quite a lot of class from the owners to ask me back. David Sullivan and David Gold were excellent. It was very simple. I said 'I can't wait' when I got asked to come back. We didn't talk about the future or the past, we spoke about the position the team are in now and it went very well."

"There is a clause in my contract to extend the deal. I'm going to make it impossible that that clause can't be activated. It's up to the players to make sure of that now.,” concluded the ex-Manchester United boss.