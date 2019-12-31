Don't mind playing left-back but I'm a winger, admits Alphonso Davies

Though enjoying his current role as a left-back, Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies admits he would relish the opportunity to show the record champions what he's made of in his preferred wing role. The 19-year-old was signed in summer 2018 by Die Roten from Vancouver Whitecaps for €15 million.

Bayern Munich didn’t shy away from spending big in the summer transfer window with the Bavarians were plotting to strengthen the defence and signed Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid along with Benjamin Pavard from VfB Stuttgart for a combined sum of €115 million. However, they also gave a farewell to Rafinha who later joined Flamengo and Mats Hummels who signed for Borussia Dortmund.

Things looked comfortable Bayern with every department firing and they looked to reinstate their claim on the Bundesliga but a serious injury plague has kept them from doing that. The month of November saw nearly half their defence down with injuries. With Hernandez suffered an Intra Articular ligament crack in the ankle keeping him out of action till late January 2020 and Niklas Sule later joined him.

Die Roten’s first choice centre back, Niklas Sule, was struck down by a cruciate ligament rupture meaning he won’t be able to play for the Germans again this season. In such a situation, Alphonso Davies, a left winger by nature, has been forced to act as a makeshift left back. The Canadian admitted that despite enjoying the new challenge of playing in the defence, he prefers to show his capabilities by playing up top.

“It's different. My mindset growing up was attack, attack, attack, but now it’s defend, defend, defend. It's different because now when I want to go forward, I have to be aware of the guys behind me. If I get caught with a long ball, I could be in big trouble. I'm playing the game as a defender right now, and hopefully one day they put me up top. But I'm happy to play whatever position the coach puts me,” said Davies to the Bundesliga website.