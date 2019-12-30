VAR is a big mess every weekend, admits Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that there is a problem every weekend with the video assistant referee (VAR) and added that he hopes it changes next season. The Cityzens walked away with a big win against Sheffield United but only after the VAR ruled out an opener from the Blades.

An abject first-half performance from the hosts saw Sheffield United make two wonderful chances but with Lys Mousset missing one and the other one ruled out for offside, it allowed Manchester City to walk back into the game. Which the Cityzens took full advantage of and opened the scoring in controversial fashion via Sergio Aguero's first goal since his return from injury.

Kevin De Bruyne doubled their lead towards the end of the game and yet Pep Guardiola raged against VAR. In his post-match interview, the Spaniard went on to admit that VAR has had a lot of problems over the first six months and even admitted that it needs to change. The Manchester City boss all but admitted that his side benefitted from them with two decisions going against the Blades.

"I said many times I have a huge list for VAR. Every weekend is a big mess. In other games it was a big mess. Hopefully next season it can do better," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

Kevin De Bruyne’s goal all but ended the game despite the Blades getting a few chances in the second half. Billy Sharp had the best one but luck simply wasn’t on their side as Sharp’s header hit both posts and rolled across the goal-line allowing Claudio Bravo to clear it. It meant that the Blades lost their first away game in the Premier League and their first one since January of this year.

It also meant that Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder went on to admit, much like Guardiola, that there are severe issues with VAR and that it needs to change. The Blades boss also added that it does nothing to help the game and that is something that the Premier League needs to change going forward.

"Yet again we had another goal disallowed by VAR, that's about eight or nine over the weekend, this is not a situation helping the game and the small margins. But I will leave that for everyone else to talk about because I have said too much about it," Wilder told BBC Sport.