Reports | Atletico Madrid target Cedric Bakambu and Paco Alcacer
Today at 12:43 PM
With Diego Costa looking for a move away, Atletico Madrid have added Paco Alcacer and Cedric Bakambu as alternatives to their top target Edinson Cavani. The Los Rojiblancos have struggled to find the net this season with Alvaro Morata their top scorer with seven goals in 20 appearances this season.
The former Chelsea striker has played sporadically for the La Liga giants this season but has still done well in flashes for the club and is one of the few ones. Diego Costa has struggled immensely to find a footing this season, Joao Felix is still adapting with both Thomas Lemar and Angel Correa showing less than flashes of their potential. Yet despite that the Los Rojiblancos sit seven points off first place in Spain and reports indicate that Diego Simeone wants a new striker.
Former Napoli and Palermo striker Edinson Cavani is at the top of their shortlist but with PSG unwilling to let him leave in January, Mundo Deportivo have reported that the club has added two new names to the list. Borussia Dortmund and former Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer and Chinese Super League star Cedric Bakambu although the latter striker is their top alternative.
Especially with Dortmund asking for around €30 million for the Alcacer which is a fee that while Atletico Madrid are willing to consider, they’re looking for something cheaper. And with reports indicating that China are set to introduce a wage cap on the Chinese Super League, Mundo Deportivo has reported that Bakambu is considering his future away from the league.
