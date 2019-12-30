Reports | Atletico Madrid target Cedric Bakambu and Paco Alcacer

The former Chelsea striker has played sporadically for the La Liga giants this season but has still done well in flashes for the club and is one of the few ones. Diego Costa has struggled immensely to find a footing this season, Joao Felix is still adapting with both Thomas Lemar and Angel Correa showing less than flashes of their potential. Yet despite that the Los Rojiblancos sit seven points off first place in Spain and reports indicate that Diego Simeone wants a new striker.