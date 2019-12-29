West Ham United sack Manuel Pellegrini

Struggling West Ham United have sacked their manager Manuel Pellegrini after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City, their ninth loss in their last 12 games. The loss to Brendan Rodgers’ side now leaves the Hammers in the 17th position, just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

West Ham United have parted ways with Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini after a torrid run of games with Hammers’ latest 2-1 home loss to Leicester City proving to be the final nail in the coffin for the ex Manchester City manager. The defeat leaves West Ham 17th in the Premier League table, just one place above the relegation zone and the London club released a statement hours after Foxes defeat saying that Pellegrini will leave the club with immediate effect.

“West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has left the Club with immediate effect. It is with great disappointment that we've had to make this decision. It has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season. We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal,” read the club statement on the website.

Pellegrini leaves after 18 months in charge, having been appointed in May 2018 on a three-year deal, and was told about his departure shortly after conducting post-match interviews. The ex Malaga manager spent big in the market and bought the likes of Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop to strengthen the Hammers team. However, Pellegrini failed to take West Ham to the upper half of the top flight with the club now fighting against relegation.

According to the report from BBC, West ham hierarchy will begin the search for a new manager and former West Ham boss David Moyes is among the candidates being considered to replace Pellegrini. Moyes, who took charge of West Ham for six months between November 2017 and May 2018, is one of the favourites to replace Pellegrini, although no deal has been finalised.