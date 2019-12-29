We want to add reinforcements in January, declares Carlo Ancelotti
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bring his former player at Napoli, Lorenzo Insigne, to Goodison Park in the upcoming January transfer window. The former Chelsea manager is targeting extra attacking options for the Toffees and the Italian winger seems to be on top of Ancelotti’s wishlist.
Everton’s fortunes have turned since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti with the Merseysiders registering two wins in two games. The Toffees currently sit 10th in the league table with 25 points and 7 wins in 20 games. Striker Dominic Calvert Lewin has been phenomenal for Ancelotti’s side scoring three goals in last two games. To add more firepower to the attack, the Italian wants to buy players in the winter transfer window.
According to English media outlet Daily Star, Lorenzo Insigne is on Ancelotti’s shortlist. the 60-year-old is ‘strongly’ considering a move for the forward, who worked under him for a year-and-a-half at Napoli. Insigne is said to be after new challenge and has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. Ancelotti has been very open about adding new faces to the squad in January with attackers a priority.
“We have an idea to invest and try to improve the team but I have to speak with Marcel [Brands, Everton’s Director of Football] first because he has an idea. I have an idea and together we can find the right solutions. I think we don't need to make a lot of changes in this period. If there is a possibility to improve the squad with one or two players, it can be helpful, but we don't have to change a lot in this period because this squad didn't reach the level in this part of the season and I would like to help them reach their level in the second part,” said Ancelotti in his post-match conference.
“We've only had two or three discussions in the last few days but we are going to work together, we have to work together. It is important to work together with the club and the players and the supporters. We have to build a strong relationship with each other, this is really important to have success and every decision we are going to take will be together, with the board, with Marcel and with me,” he added.
