We want to add reinforcements in January, declares Carlo Ancelotti

“We have an idea to invest and try to improve the team but I have to speak with Marcel [Brands, Everton’s Director of Football] first because he has an idea. I have an idea and together we can find the right solutions. I think we don't need to make a lot of changes in this period. If there is a possibility to improve the squad with one or two players, it can be helpful, but we don't have to change a lot in this period because this squad didn't reach the level in this part of the season and I would like to help them reach their level in the second part,” said Ancelotti in his post-match conference.