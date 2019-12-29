Reports | Robert Moreno replaces Leonardo Jardim as AS Monaco boss

AS Monaco have sacked manager Leonardo Jardim for the second time in 14 months and former Spain boss Robert Moreno has been appointed at the helm. Jardim returned for a second spell at the Ligue 1 club in January but after less than a year in charge, the Venezuelan has been shown the exit door.

Leonardo Jardim returned in January to replace ex-Arsenal striker, three months after the Ligue 1 club ended his initial four-year spell in charge. The Stade Louis II tenants sit 7th in the Premier League, 17 points off leaders Paris Saint Germain. Jardim’s team improved in recent weeks but had a miserable start to their new season sitting in the relegation zone for the first seven weeks of the league.

Monaco thrashed Lille 5-1 in their last league game on 21 December but Jardim had been under increasing pressure after a 3-0 defeat by the same opponents in the French League Cup earlier this month. Monaco hierarchy have appointed former Spain boss Robert Moreno to succeed the Venezuelan. This will be Moreno’s first chief club managerial job with him an assistant to Luis Enrique at Barcelona, Celta Vigo and AS Roma.

He even followed Enrique to the Spain national team setup and took over as their head coach when the former Barcelona boss resigned for personal reasons.