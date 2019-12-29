Reports | PSG and Manchester United to battle it out for Ricardo Pereira

Manchester United are set to enter a transfer battle with Paris Saint Germain for Leicester City’s in-form Ricardo Pereira. The in-demand Portuguese right-back has been linked to several clubs in Serie A and now the Red Devils are also set to enter the chase as they evaluate options at the back.

Leicester City are currently flying, barring the recent two defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool they look like an elite team who are seriously contesting to challenge the top dogs. Jamie Vardy has been an excellent goalscorer for the Foxes and has notched 17 goals and leads the Golden boot race. Players like James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu have also been commended for their performances throughout the season.

Another name that hasn’t got deserved praises is of Ricardo Pereira. The full-back has been a tremendous asset to the team and has impressed with all-round performances. Teams like Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United have noticed Pereira’s development and are keen to jump into the transfer market to snap the Portuguese international, as reported by the Mirror.

Pereira was Leicester's player of the season last term and continues to impress, with Brendan Rodgers' side flying high in second place in the Premier League. Leicester won't sell the 26-year-old in January as they bid to keep their squad together to secure a Champions league place for next season. The Red Devils are weighing up a move for the ex Porto defender in the summer transfer window next year and are happy to wait out in winter.

They will face competition from PSG as the French club seek a successor to Thomas Meunier, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. United already have a £55 million right-back in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who signed from Crystal Palace in the summer but Pereira would offer more versatility as he can also play on the wing.