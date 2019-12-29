Reports | Manchester United want summer 2020 moves for Christian Eriksen and Jack Grealish
Today at 6:10 PM
Manchester United are planning summer moves for both Christian Eriksen and Jack Grealish with the Red Devils looking for a new creative midfielder. The club’s dependence on Paul Pogba has affected them this season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to change that over the new few transfer windows.
With Paul Pogba still reportedly looking to leave the club, Manchester United will face a tough time trying to convince the Frenchman to stay beyond this season. However, replacing him might be even harder despite reports indicating that the club will add a new midfielder alongside the former Juventus star over the next few windows. Their top target, however, is a creative midfielder as the Telegraph has reported that the Red Devils are willing to wait for Christian Eriksen.
The Dane’s contract with Tottenham expires at the end of this season and he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract move with clubs outside England. But, Manchester United are amongst his top suitors alongside Juventus and Real Madrid although the Red Devils do have a secondary target in Jack Grealish. The Telegraph further added that the Aston Villa captain’s performances this season have impressed Manchester United and the club will continue to keep an eye on him.
However, despite Grealish and even Bruno Fernandes on their list, Eriksen is their prime target with the club looking to bring him in on a bosman at the end of the season. They've done it in the past with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the report added that the club's board believes that not only can they convince Eriksen to stay in England but also that the Danish star would be a tremendous asset.
