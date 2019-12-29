Premier League is much more intense than La Liga, claims Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has claimed that he feels the English Premier League is at a higher level than La Liga. The Dutch starlet moved to the Catalans this summer for €75 million after a fantastic season with Ajax where he helped the team reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Ajax had a terrific season last term when they won the domestic double and to take their achievements to the next level they reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals. On the road, this team of youngsters eliminated the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid and one of their star performers was midfielder Frenkie de Jong. His talent was applauded by many and soon a horde of clubs came for his signature with Paris Saints Germain, Manchester City and Barcelona ready to battle it out for the talented star.

In the end, the 22-year-old chose the Blaugrana and since his arrival,20 he has become an undisputed starter in the team. In an interview with Goal, de Jong admitted that the Premier League champions were very keen to sign him and the level of Premier League is a bit higher than the Spanish La Liga. The Dutch international admitted that the English Top flight is much more intense, more competitive and has more physicality involved.

“I used to think that La Liga was the strongest football league in the world. You could see their dominance in European Cup competitions. The Spanish clubs always progressed a long way and often grabbed the main trophies, the Champions League and Europa League. But the Premier League has gained power over the last few years. When it comes to pure skills, La Liga is better. But because of the sheer intensity, the English competition is at a slightly higher level,” said de Jong to Goal.

The 22-year-old has already made 18 La Liga appearances, scoring once and contributing two assists, with the Catalans currently top of the domestic competition. De Jong along with Arthur have made a formidable duo and have been compared to the legendary pairing of Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Lately, Arthur has missed a number of games due to injury which has allowed Ivan Rakitic to return to the starting eleven.