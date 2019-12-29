Borussia Dortmund sign Erling Haaland on contract till 2024

RB Leipzig were also reportedly in the chase for the Norwegian but Dortmund have won the race in a move that few saw coming. The move comes less than a year after the 19-year-old moved to Salzburg from Molde with him making 27 appearances and scoring 29 goals, which also includes 28 goals in the first half of this season, including 8 in 6 Champions League appearances, with Haaland becoming the first teenager to score in five consecutive Champions League games.