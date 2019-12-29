Borussia Dortmund sign Erling Haaland on contract till 2024
Today at 8:30 PM
German giants Borussia Dortmund have signed Norwegian starlet Erling Haaland in a move worth around £18 million for the teenage striker. The 19-year-old lit up the Austrian Bundesliga and the Champions League with his performances this season and was heavily linked with a move to England.
RB Salzburg superstar Erling Haaland has signed for Borussia Dortmund with reports indicating that the club will shell out about £18 million for the teenager. Reports indicate that the fee was set because of a release clause set in Haaland’s contract with the Austrian club. He will sign a deal worth about £130,000 per week wages and a contract till 2024.
The move was officially announced by the Bundesliga giants today despite Haaland being heavily linked with a move to England and Manchester United. The RB Salzburg teenager was spotted at both Arsenal and Manchester United’s training grounds over the last few months but it seems that a move to Germany was always on the cards.
RB Leipzig were also reportedly in the chase for the Norwegian but Dortmund have won the race in a move that few saw coming. The move comes less than a year after the 19-year-old moved to Salzburg from Molde with him making 27 appearances and scoring 29 goals, which also includes 28 goals in the first half of this season, including 8 in 6 Champions League appearances, with Haaland becoming the first teenager to score in five consecutive Champions League games.
Håland 🧘♂️ pic.twitter.com/zqqoevH8tF— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 29, 2019
