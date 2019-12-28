Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-signs with AC Milan until end of season

Serie A outfit AC Milan have announced the signing of their former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on an initial 6-month contract. The Rossoneri have an option to extend the deal for a year depending on certain stipulations as the Swedish striker returns to Milan after spending almost two years in MLS.

The ex Inter player who has played for some of the biggest clubs on the planet like Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United, will undergo a medical in Milan on January 2 before taking part in his first training session. Ibrahimovic’s signing presents hope to Milan who are taking water in the Serie A. Milan’s ship is sinking as they sit 11th in the league table during the Christmas break.

The former Barcelona forward has been signed to address the lack of goalscoring for the Milan based club. Despite housing attackers like Krzysztof Piatek, Suso and Ante Rebic the team has only scored 16 goals in 17 league games. Stefan Pioli’s side will be heavily relying on Zlatan to provide much-needed goals in the second half of the season.