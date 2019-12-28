Sergio Busquets as important as Lionel Messi for Barcelona, announces Casemiro

“To talk about Busquets I have to say that in recent years he has been a reference for many people. His profile and that of Xabi Alonso are very similar. They are two great players especially with the ball. We talk about Messi, Suarez or before that Neymar, but Busquets is for me the most important. We talked about Iniesta, Xavi, but he was always there with the darkest job and is one of the best defensive midfielders,” said Casemiro to Revista Libero.