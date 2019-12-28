Reports | Erling Braut Haaland to snub Manchester United for Juventus

Manchester United have been dealt with a major transfer blow ahead of the winter transfer window as the man of the moment Erling Braut Haaland has verbally agreed to a deal to join Juventus. Haaland was said to be close to the Red Devils after also being spotted in Manchester last week.

As the January transfer window approaches, teams have begun their preparations to enter the market and Manchester United are looking to bolster their squad with fresh faces. Their main target happens to be a forward with names like Moussa Dembele, Timo Werner and Mario Mandzukic have been linked to the Red Devils. Most recently, Erling Braut Haaland has made the headlines as he was spotted in Manchester to have discussions with United over a possible transfer.

Haaland is one of Europe's hottest transfer properties having scored 28 goals in 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg this season - including eight in the Champions League group stages. United were thought to be favourites to land the 19-year-old, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having spoken of his admiration for his fellow Norwegian after managing him at Molde.

But, according to the report from the Mirror, the Norwegian striker is said to be close to agreeing on a deal to Serie A champions Juventus. The Old Lady have ageing forwards are keen to rejuvenate their attack with a youngster like Haaland and reports indicate that the 19-year-old has verbally agreed to personal terms on a deal with Juventus that will net him £6.8 million a year.

Juventus are said to be one of four clubs who met a reported £25.5m release clause in Haaland's contract, along with United, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. If the ex Molde man chooses the Bianconeri then United will turn to Everton’s Richarlison. The Brazilian forward is rated at £70 million by the Toffees but Carlo Ancelotti played down any possibilities of letting Richarlison leave in January.