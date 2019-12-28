Premier League 2019 Gameweek 20: Live Updates, results, matches

A sensational Boxing day of football but with the fixture congestion, it means that Gameweek 20 starts a little more than 12 hours after 19 ended. Naturally, teams are not happy about that but it should make for a world-class spectacle with the London derby, Liverpool hosting Wolves and many more.

Welcome back to Sportscafe’s Premier League Live-blog for yet another gameweek and I’m your host Siddhant hoping for a fantastic Gameweek 20. Boxing Day and Christmas are now over so we go into one final gameweek before the New Year and it’s shaping up to be a rather sensational end to the year. Manchester City were beaten last night by Wolves in what was possibly the most thrilling game of the season so far.

But with a few crackers coming around the bend, the weekend might just upset the balance especially with the race against relegation sitting on the precipice of something magnificent. But before that, we have Brighton hosting Bournemouth starting off the weekend. It’s a quiet game and one that both sides will, naturally, look to win. Then a three-game goal-rush as Southampton vs Crystal Palace, Newcastle vs Everton and Watford vs Aston Villa all facing each other.

The Hornets hosting the Lions is the game to be on the lookout for with both sides sitting in the danger zone although both sides have had an uptick in their form. After that we have a double goal rush as Norwich City face Tottenham at the same time as West Ham face Leicester City. Two relegation contenders against two rather impressive sides although all four need the win. That technically ends Saturday but Manchester United will have something to say about that.

They face Burnley, aka a team filled with ex-Manchester United players, and Sean Dyche in what will be the ultimate test of their abilities. That ends and brings Sunday into the mix, and it’s a cracker with not one, not two but three exceptionally wonderful games. First up is a simple palate cleanser in a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea. Just imagine, if at the start of the decade anyone told you that two former players, one who hadn’t even played for the club yet, would become managers of two of London’s premier clubs then you would have told them to go to hell right??

Then Liverpool and Wolves clash heads with the latter playing less than 48 hours after a sensational battle against Manchester City. It might prove to be too much for the away side but never, ever, take away anything from this Wolves team. They’ve shown that they’re more than just a one-season wonder, more than just a simple club and instead, they’re the top six killer club.

Beware Liverpool because it might prove to be a rather tough game. And yet, it’s not the marquee game of the week with Manchester City and Sheffield United squaring up. The Etihad hosts the Blades and they’re looking to inflict more damage on the home side. Can they? We hope so but either way, it should make for a hell of a spectacle.

