If Barcelona call, I'll leave in a heartbeat, proclaims Pedro

Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has admitted that he would like to return to Barcelona but only if the Catalan club wants him to return. The Spanish attacker’s contract with the West Londoners is set to expire at the end of the season and with no new deal in place, Pedro looks on his way out.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Pedro has opened up on a possible return to his former and boyhood club Barcelona. The 32-year-old is into the final six months of his Chelsea contract and the Blues haven’t offered an extension and have indicated that he’ll be free to decide his future in June 2020. Meanwhile, Pedro has said that he won’t think even once if Barca open the door for his return and will happily return to Spain.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has preferred the likes of Christian Pulisic, Willian, Callum Hudson Odoi on the wings leading to Pedro making only four English Top flight appearances. At 32-years-old, Pedro looks to be among a number of players whose Chelsea careers appear to be over, and a move back to the Nou Camp is the dream.

“If Barcelona call me, I leave everything. This pre-season there was a possibility of returning that occurred when Chelsea faced Barcelona. 'I was talking to the coach, but the door closed quickly. Now I don't know what will happen,” said Pedro to Daily Mail.

Pedro has won the Europa League, Premier League and an FA Cup in his time at Stamford Bridge - maintaining a role as a key player under Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Sarri. However, under Lampard he has fallen behind Willian, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge. Pedro moved to West London in 2015 for £20 million after Neymar became a brute force and was preferred to the Spaniard by then-coach Luis Enrique.

“I left Barcelona because I was brave. Neymar arrived and I played less. These things happen in football. Luis Enrique was always honest with me,” concluded the Spanish international.