Sergio Aguero is irreplaceable, gushes Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that finding a replacement for star striker and club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is next to impossible. The Spaniard feels that filling the void when Argentine leaves will be one of the biggest challenges for Guardiola at Manchester City.

In the buildup to Manchester City’s game against Wolves, Pep Guardiola spoke to BBC and has claimed that finding a striker to fill "irreplaceable" club record scorer Sergio Aguero's role at Manchester City will be "one of my biggest challenges".

The Argentine is contracted till 2021 and Guardiola hopes that Aguero will stay beyond 2021 in Manchester. However, the ex Atletico Madrid man has expressed his desire to return to his boyhood club Independiente in Argentine once his current contract runs down with City.

“He can stay but it depends on his physical condition and his desire. Replacing him will be one of my biggest challenges because he is irreplaceable,” Guardiola told BBC.

The Argentina forward, who has scored 13 times for City this season, arrived from Atletico Madrid for £38m in 2011 and he has been more prolific than anyone else for City. Not only that according to Guardiola he has also scored their most significant goal, the winner against Queens Park Rangers that handed the club their first Premier League title.

The 31-year-old in total has notched 244 goals for the Citizens and is arguably the best number 9 in the Premier League in the last 9 years. Meanwhile, Aguero’s deputy, Gabriel Jesus has rallied that he is ready to take the baton from the Argentine and become City’s first choice striker.

“It is the most important moment for this club - more important than when it, hopefully, wins the Champions League. It is much better than four titles in one season or whatever. And he was the guy,” concluded the ex Bayern Munich boss.