Reports | Granit Xhaka closes on Hertha Berlin move

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is said to have agreed to a personal deal with Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin. Xhaka’s agent Jose Noguera has claimed that his client has agreed to a deal with Berlin and is set to move to Germany in the January transfer window after spending 3 years at the club.

According to English media outlet Sky Sports, Granit Xhaka is closing in on a move to Hertha Berlin with personal terms already agreed. The Swiss midfielder’s agent, Jose Noguera, has said that Hertha Berlin have also contacted Arsenal regarding the move and the Gunners chief have been aware of Xhaka’s desire to leave from the start.

Xhaka was left heartbroken when his wife and daughter were given death threats and blasted off on the field angrily when he was booed and whistled by the supporters against Crystal Palace. Since then he was stripped off captaincy has not featured regularly for the North Londoners. The ex Borussia Monchengladbach player made his decision to leave when the whole episode took place with Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann was eager to sign Xhaka in January.

“Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal's club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu - as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta. Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs,” said Noguera.

Arsenal are looking to recoup as much of the £35 million they paid Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 with reports suggesting a move in the region of £40 million will be agreed. Xhaka started new head coach Arteta's first game in charge, a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day. Apart from Xhaka, a number of senior players are considering their futures.