Reports | Barcelona and Real Betis agree to loan deal for Carles Alena
Today at 5:29 PM
Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena is set to move to Real Betis for the remainder of the season as the Catalans have agreed to loan their academy graduated product to Betis. However, the loan deal is without any purchase option as the Blaugrana are hopeful of using Alena next season in their lineup.
As to what is being reported by the Sport, an agreement has been reached between Barcelona and Real Betis that will see midfielder Carles Alena move on loan to the Andalusian club. The loan fee has been agreed and Alena will spend the remainder of the season at Betis. The loan will be only for six months and there will be no purchase option at the express wish of the Blaugrana club. The Catalans still believe in Alena’s talent and want to make him a part of their further projects at the club hence a purchase clause wasn’t included in the agreement.
The 21-year-old has struggled for game time this season with the La Masia product playing only 260 minutes in the Barcelona shirt so far. Frenkie De Jong, Arthur, Ivan Raiktic, Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets have been ahead of Alena in the pecking order. Manager Ernesto Valverde had almost frozen Alena out of the team after a poor performance on matchday 1 against Athletic Bilbao which Barca lost 1-0. Betis was the first club that knocked on the door of Barca during the month of November once it proved that Alena could be assigned.
The Verdiblanco club launched an offer in the last week of August and was one step away from acquiring the player on loan, but Valverde closed the doors at the last minute. In fact, the two clubs were negotiating until the day of market close, but the operation did not occur. Betis finally have their man as they hope to better their 13th position in the league. The Spaniard also attracted interest from AC Milan with the Rossoneri’s offer being more strong economically but Barcelona chose Betis as the option due to the very similar playing styles adopted by both the clubs.
