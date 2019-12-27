Reports | Barcelona and Real Betis agree to loan deal for Carles Alena

As to what is being reported by the Sport, an agreement has been reached between Barcelona and Real Betis that will see midfielder Carles Alena move on loan to the Andalusian club. The loan fee has been agreed and Alena will spend the remainder of the season at Betis. The loan will be only for six months and there will be no purchase option at the express wish of the Blaugrana club. The Catalans still believe in Alena’s talent and want to make him a part of their further projects at the club hence a purchase clause wasn’t included in the agreement.