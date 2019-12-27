Everton showed determination and spirit, asserts Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton managerial debut was a "special day" after a late Dominic Calvert-Lewin header secured a 1-0 victory over Burnley. The Italian exclaimed that the team played collectively and showed an unquestioning determination throughout the game that resulted in an 80th-minute winner.

Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Everton as they managed to win 1-0 over Burnley in Ancelotti’s first game as in charge. The Italian was in the Goodison Park dugout for the first time having been appointed last Saturday. He took over from caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, who had overseen five points from his three matches in charge ending with an unbeaten tenure at the club.

Ancelotti had little time to work with his new players but he was able to make a couple of tactical tweaks and playing defender Djibril Sidibe in an advanced position to allow Seamus Coleman to return at right-back paid off as the Frenchman provided the cross for the goal.

“I think the spirit of the team was good. It was a special game with a lot of long balls but I think we defended well. After that we tried to do some combinations in front but we were a little bit slow from the back in the first half. In the end, the performance was good - not top but a good performance. For me today the reception here at Goodison Park was a special day, absolutely,” said Ancelotti to Sky Sports.

Calvert Lewin’s winner means he has now scored 8 goals this term with five of those coming in the last three games. The ex Chelsea manager changed the shape of the Everton team and fielded a 4-4-2 formation with Coleman and Sidibe linking down the right and that was the case when Everton were out of possession, very much similar to when they stifled Manchester United.

However, Ancelotti did tweak the system when in possession with Coleman switching to the right side of a back three in order for Lucas Digne to get down the left flank which moved Bernard inside. Ancelotti was all smiles for the match-winner Calvert Lewin but also urged him to be more focused in front of the goal.

“He is a fantastic striker in my opinion, strong with the head. Where he can improve - and where he has to improve - is when we have the ball: he has to be more focused on the goal. He is really generous so he moves up and down, right and left, he has to be more focused on the goal,” concluded the former Napoli manager.