Danilo D’Ambrosio’s contract extension isn't a problem, insists Vincenzo Pisacane
Today at 3:09 PM
Inter Milan’s wing-back Danilo D’Ambrosio’s agent Vincenzo Pisacane has insisted that contract extension talks between the Nerazzurri and his client will be smooth. The 31-year old’s contract runs till the summer of 2021 but Pisacane is confident that Inter will renew the contract for another year.
Inter Milan’s right wing-back Danilo D’Ambrosio is set to have contract showdown talks with the club and his agent Vincenzo Pisacane feels that the negotiations will be very smooth. The Italian and the Serie A club are set to meet at the end of the season and discuss a renewal with the club set to offer the wing-back a new deal.
That saw Pisacane admit that he is sure that the contract renewal will be a walk in the park as all parties want it to happen. D’Ambrosio is contracted till June 2021 and Inter are willing to offer him one-year extension keeping him at the San Siro till 2022.
“He has been at Inter for six years and for six years, at the beginning of the season, everyone says that he will not play yet he always manages to find his place in the team because he is a great professional. He knows how to live as a sportsman and is an example for young people. I do not think there will be any problems when it comes to discussing a contract renewal. Inter have always trusted him. We will sit down in June and see what happens but he already has two more years to go on his deal,” Piscane told Sempre Inter.
The Milan club are short of players at right-back and ant to enter the January transfer market in search of a right-back. Inter have been keen on AS Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi but they might have to let go of the Italian due to Gialrossi’s asking price.
Antonio Conte has changed Inter’s formation to a 3-5-2 and D’Ambrosio has heavily benefited from this change. Piscane praised Conte for what he is doing with the Nerazzurri. Inter are currently on top of the Serie A table tied with Juventus on 42 points on the Christmas break.
“He is a pit bull, he puts a lot of pressure on the players. That was what Inter needed. D’Ambrosio always tells me how he looks at the players and tells me that he would even make me run too,” said the player’s agent.
