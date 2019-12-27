Danilo D’Ambrosio’s contract extension isn't a problem, insists Vincenzo Pisacane

“He has been at Inter for six years and for six years, at the beginning of the season, everyone says that he will not play yet he always manages to find his place in the team because he is a great professional. He knows how to live as a sportsman and is an example for young people. I do not think there will be any problems when it comes to discussing a contract renewal. Inter have always trusted him. We will sit down in June and see what happens but he already has two more years to go on his deal,” Piscane told Sempre Inter.