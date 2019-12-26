Tottenham will never splash the cash like other clubs, admits Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that his current club do not have the liberty to ridiculously spend money in the transfer market like other powerhouses of the Premier League. Before spending big this summer, Spurs went two full transfer windows without spending a penny.

In an interview with Goal, Jose Mourinho has revealed that his current employers, Tottenham Hotspur do not have the ability to flex the financial muscle as frequently as the other clubs in England and Europe. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the North Londoners went two transfer windows without signing a single player before breaking the drought this summer. They brought in four new signings in Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Clarke.

However, with a new manager at the helm following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking and the club currently seventh in the Premier League, the possibility of more reinforcements has been floated. Mourinho declared that as per Tottenham's transfer policy, a signing spree won't be happening and that the club will never be one to regularly spend big for players.

“I am at Tottenham Hotspur. I know the profile of club, I know the project, I know the vision, I know the objectives and I know that in our transfer market we are going just to react to things that can happen to us in the market. If some player leaves we need to adapt to it. But we are never going to be the kings of the market, attacking important targets, fighting with clubs that are ready by their profile and philosophy to splash the cash and to go to the important targets,” said the Portuguese to Goal.

The ex Chelsea boss also addressed the problems that Spurs are facing and how he intends to tackle it. Tottenham needS to fix certain issues at the back and have taken steps to resolve the woes. Toby Alderwierald pledged three and a half years to the Spurs’ cause and has given some good news to Mourinho and the club supporters. The former Manchester United manager has insisted that working on the squad during the December period is tough due to games in quick succession but there will be improvements in the latter half of the campaign.

“I keep saying that I need time and this time is arriving. Not from yesterday until the 26th, or the 26th until the 28th. But in January, in February, we are going to have a little bit more time to try to improve it. I know how to do it, but to do it 100 per cent I am going to take away from the team some qualities that we want to keep,” concluded Mourinho.