Reports | Barcelona plotting Neymar transfer in summer 2020

La Liga champions Barcelona are planning to bring back their former star Neymar to Camp Nou next summer after a failed attempt in the summer of 2019. The ex Santos star played for Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 before moving to Paris Saint Germain in 2017 for a world record fee of £198 million

Barcelona are desperate to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou and will focus all their efforts on a new deal, as reported by Goal. The Blaugrana will renew their pursuit in the 28-year-old after a failed attempt to bring him back in Barcelona last summer. The Brazilian was involved in a long-running transfer saga this summer, but in spite of Neymar's strong desire to return to his former club, PSG ultimately refused to budge.

Upon his return from injury in recent weeks, he has continued to perform superbly and, according to sources close to the club, Barca is ready to make him number one transfer priority next summer. Last season Barcelona were willing to sanction a player plus cash deal for the Samba star with the Catalans offering £100 million in cash, a permanent transfer for Ivan Rakitic to PSG and one-year loan deals for Ousmane Dembele and Jean Clari Todibo.

The Qatari owners rejected the transfer and instead demanded £180 million in cash for Neymar’s services despite showing an interest in Dembele. This time too, it is expected that PSG will demand an appropriate transfer fee instead of a player plus cash deal as the Les Rouge et Bleu will be forced to make player sales to avoid an FFP breach. It is expected that the Spanish champions will generate a maximum of Neymar’s transfer fee through player sales.

Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal are linked with moves away from Camp Nou and both the players can command a decent transfer fee. Neymar is keen to reunite with his pals Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and a lot will depend on how the remainder of the season pans out for PSG and the Brazilian. The PSG star scored 105 goals in 186 appearances for Barca between 2013 and 2017, winning two league titles and the 2015 Champions League before leaving for France in a world-record move.