Reports | Atletico Madrid finalize transfer for Edinson Cavani

Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani is said to be closing on a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan striker is out of contract next summer and Los Rojiblancos are said to take advantage of the situation and sign him for a nominal fee from PSG in the January transfer window.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Atletico Madrid are closing in on a sensational deal that will see PSG striker Edinson Cavani move to Wanda Metropolitano. The report further added that Cavani has already agreed a two and a half year contract along with wages that Atletico will offer. Diego Simeone is keen to add another striker to his ranks and the Uruguayan is seen as the ideal fit.

After Mauro Icardi's arrival at the Parc des Princes, PSG's record goalscorer, Cavani, has fallen out of favour and is keen on moving to Atletico. The ex Napoli man is out of contract at the end of the season and the Ligue 1 champions have indicated that they are not interested in offering the forward a new contract and he’ll be free to move elsewhere at the end of the season.

The Parisians would prefer to keep him until the end of the season, however, they don't want to rupture relations with a player that has been such a loyal servant over the years. With personal terms already agreed between the Madrid club and Cavani, the only thing now remains is the transfer fee agreement between PSG and Atleti. In order to get a boost for their second half of the campaign, Simeone’s side will buy Cavani in January instead of waiting out until the summer.

Cavani is not happy with his situation in Paris and Simeone wants him now. Simeone’s urge to buy a striker as soon as possible is justified considering scoring has always been Achille’s pain for Los Rojiblancos this term. An attack that houses the “animal” Diego Costa, young Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar, 20 goals in 18 league games are an embarrassment. Cavani’s time in Paris seems to come to an end soon and his 196 goals for PSG will always stay in the memory of the supporters.