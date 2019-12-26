Premier League 2019 Gameweek 19: Updates, results, matches

Christmas is over and it means only one thing, Boxing Day football! Especially in England, because as we know, they don't believe in a winter-break. The Germans, French, Italians and Spanish have taken a break but three games till New Year is what the English sides will face and it’s should be fun.

Welcome back to another Sportscafe Premier League Live-blog for yet another gameweek and this should be fun. It’s a Boxing Day and that means football, football and more football. Ten games over the next two days and it’s going to be fun especially with Liverpool back in the mix. They are back from their exploits in Qatar and they visit King Power Stadium in today’s final game, in yet another title six-pointer.

But before they do that, Tottenham host Brighton, Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side visit the Vitality Stadium for his first game against Bournemouth and Sheffield United battle Watford. Then Chelsea and Southampton go head to head in what should be the Saints’ battle for survival and Aston Villa hosts Norwich City in another battle for survival. The battle for relegation is heating up with rock bottom Watford (12 points) and 13 Brighton (20 points) are separating by just 8 points.

To make things even better, or worse, Watford and 14 place Bournemouth have seven points separating them, three points separating 18 and Watford and one point separating Bournemouth and Southampton. That’s at the same time as West Ham visits Crystal Palace for a London Derby with Manuel Pellegrini on the ropes. He needs a win with the Hammers four points off the drop and beating 12 Palace might help.

And that’s before Leicester City host Liverpool in what should be a sensational battle. Ten points may separate the first and second place teams in the league, but Manchester City are back on track but the Reds have a game in hand. They’re on some streak but playing a mere two days after their Club World Cup Final might hurt their chances of finishing the season as invincibles. Then again, Leicester are walking off a humiliating defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

It should be fun and it’s not even the best, actually, it is, game of the week. That award goes to Manchester City visiting Molineux against a Wolves side that actually beat them. Then again that happened at the Etihad Stadium and City aren’t the same side they were then. Either way, it should make for a hell of a spectacle.