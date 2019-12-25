Reports | Arsenal chasing Olympique Lyon’s Moussa Dembele

According to French media outlet Le10 Sport, Arsenal are interested in signing Olympique Lyon’s star striker Moussa Dembele in the upcoming months. The report further added that Arsenal will either bid in the January transfer window or will wait until the next summer. Mikel Arteta was announced as the Arsenal manager after the sack of Unai Emery last month, with the Spaniard signing a three and a half year deal at the Emirates. The Arsenal board are hoping that their ex-midfielder can improve the team’s current status and are willing to back him in the upcoming transfer window.

Le10 further added that one of the big names in the Gunners attack is headed for exit in January or Summer. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazatte are said to be considering their futures at the Emirates and one of them might very well decide to end their association with Arsenal. In such a case, Moussa Dembele is the most preferred replacement for the North Londoners. The ex-Celtic star is also being monitored by Chelsea and Manchester United and Arsenal might have to enter a transfer battle to get hold of Dembele.