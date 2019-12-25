My time has come to lead Manchester City attack, asserts Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has asserted that his time to become the team’s first-choice striker has arrived after heavily impressing during Sergio Aguero’s absence. Pep Guardiola currently prefers Aguero as his first choice forward but with the Argentine ageing, things could soon change.

In an interview, Gabriel Jesus admitted that he feels he is ready to lead the Manchester City attack and believes that coach Pep Guardiola can trust him as his first-choice number 9. Currently, Sergio Aguero holds that place in the City eleven but the recent injury to the Argentine has seen Jesus grab the opportunity with both hands.

Jesus feels Aguero isn’t young anymore and can’t play 3 games a week and keep up with the intensity. The 22-year-old has been forced to spend large parts of his City career on the bench, but the Brazilian feels that now the time has finally arrived where he can be the main man in the City attack. Jesus has recorded six efforts across as many appearances since his 31-year-old striking rival was laid low, with the South American determined to nail down a regular role.

“In the first season when I came, I played a lot. I came here to play, play, play. After that year sometimes it was him and not me. I know Sergio is a legend, top scorer of club, top man, top guy. I like him as a player and a person. I know Sergio can score every game because of his quality and experience and every time he plays I want him to score, obviously, so I wait and I wait. I want to play every game but the reality is not like that. We have a lot of players, top players. I do try to enjoy it when I am on the pitch,” Jesus told Goal.

“But I know Sergio is not young any more like me, and now I think my time has come. This is my time. I just want to play football and to improve. That’s what makes me happy — that’s what I love. If I am not playing football I don’t know what I would do. It’s always difficult when you don’t play but I know I won’t be in every time, and I respect the manager’s decision and respect my friend Sergio because he’s a legend of the club. And I definitely don’t think about being the best in the world, I just want to play and score and then the rest comes anyway.”

City will be hoping to see Jesus thrive over the coming weeks, while also welcoming Aguero back into the fold, with uncharacteristic struggles for consistency in 2019-20 leaving the defending Premier League champions 11 points off the title pace. They clawed back a similar deficit last season to take the crown, with nobody at the Etihad throwing in the towel just yet. The Citizens take on Nuno Espirito Santo’s high flying Wolves on Boxing Day at the Molineux.